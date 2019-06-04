Dell brings fancy features to the Inspiron 15 7000 and Inspiron 13 5000

Get high-end amenities at a consumer-friendly price.

(PC World (US online))

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Dell’s Inspiron 13 5000 and Inspiron 15 7000 laptops prove consumer doesn’t have to be boring. Announced Monday at Computex in Taipei, these mainstream laptops are thin and light, though they still offer all the ports you need, from USB-A to HDMI. Optional features include high-end processors and storage aplenty. 

The Inspiron 13 5000 starts at $580. It’s a good sight more affordable than the high-end XPS 13 laptop it resembles, yet it offers many similar perks: thin display bezels, a slender 14.9mm-thin chassis, and a starting weight of just 2.59 pounds. When it ships in late May or early June, it will offer CPU options up to Intel’s 8th-gen Core i7, up to 8GB of LDDR3 RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. You even get a discrete graphics option in Nvidia’s GeForce MX250. 

The Inspiron 15 7000 offers a lot of powerful options for a package that starts at $999. All models get a flagship-worthy magnesium-alloy chassis that’s both thin and strong. It offers processors up to Intel’s 9th-generation Core H processors (some of the most powerful CPUs you can get in a laptop) and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. You also get a choice of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or GTX 1650 discrete graphics. All those parts generate a lot of heat, so the Inspiron 15 7000 has dual heat pipes, fans, and exhaust ports tucked efficiently into the hinge area. It will ship in late May or early June with a starting price of $1,000. 

Melissa Riofrio

Melissa Riofrio

PC World (US online)
