Computex 2019: CoolerMaster trim the fat from their MM710 gaming mouse

(PC World) on

CoolerMaster have unveiled an ultra-lite gaming mouse that features an exposed honeycomb chassis.

Weighing less than 55g, the CoolerMaster MM710 is as eye-catching as it is light. On the inside, it features a  Pixart 3389 optical sensor that's adjustable up to 32,000 DPI.

Then, on the outside, the MM710 touts a unique and proprietary honeycomb design that sets it apart from most other gaming mice on a visual level. It also makes the MM710 super light to handle. Whether that exposed design will present durability problems for the unit is another question.

Should you spill a drink on it, it's not clear whether the MM710's unique look will be able to provide adequate protection. Still, it is something a little different - which is always nice to see.

CoolerMaster also say that the new mouse is ambidextrous but better suited for right-handers.

No word yet on Australian pricing and availability for the CoolerMaster MM710 has yet to be announced.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags coolermasterMM710

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?