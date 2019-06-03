Computex 2019: CoolerMaster trim the fat from their MM710 gaming mouse

CoolerMaster have unveiled an ultra-lite gaming mouse that features an exposed honeycomb chassis.

Weighing less than 55g, the CoolerMaster MM710 is as eye-catching as it is light. On the inside, it features a Pixart 3389 optical sensor that's adjustable up to 32,000 DPI.



Then, on the outside, the MM710 touts a unique and proprietary honeycomb design that sets it apart from most other gaming mice on a visual level. It also makes the MM710 super light to handle. Whether that exposed design will present durability problems for the unit is another question.



Should you spill a drink on it, it's not clear whether the MM710's unique look will be able to provide adequate protection. Still, it is something a little different - which is always nice to see.



CoolerMaster also say that the new mouse is ambidextrous but better suited for right-handers.



No word yet on Australian pricing and availability for the CoolerMaster MM710 has yet to be announced.





