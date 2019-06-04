Computex 2019: Micron show off new Crucial RAM modules for high-speed computing

(PC World) on

Credit: Micron

Micron’s memory brand Crucial are showing off their new 32GB RAM modules at Computex in Taipei.

The company has partnered with Taiwanese vendor ASRock, the world’s third-largest motherboard manufacturer, for the demonstrations.

Based on two UDIMM 16GB sticks of RAM, Crucial have claimed the new memory modules can be used to upgrade standard PCs to a maximum of 128GB of DRAM - which is a ludicrous amount, but it could be exceptionally useful for gamers or people running Google's Chrome web browser.

Crucial have seemed to focus on the average consumer market lately, particularly with the release of their P1 NVMe SSD back in late 2018.

Crucial’s new RAM modules will be available for purchase later in 2019 through their website. They are yet to announce pricing or Australian/New Zealand availability.

You can find a roundup of our continuing Computex 2019 coverage here.

Tags computexMicronCrucialComputex 2019

Sarah Lewis

Sarah Lewis

PC World
