Computex 2019: HyperX give their best gaming headphones an upgrade

(PC World) on

HyperX has shown off their new HyperX Cloud Alpha S headphones at this year's Computex.

“Our expansive selection of gaming and enthusiast products and styles can make anyone feel like a pro. HyperX products deliver the performance and quality they need,” said Susan Yang, director of APAC marketing, HyperX.

Picking up where the original Cloud Alpha left off, the new Cloud Alpha S features the same dual chamber driver design but also incorporates an adjustable bass slider and virtual 7.1 surround sound. There are also a few smaller additions like a set of physical volume controls to help wearers balance out game and chat audio and a nicer stitched headband.

In our review of the previous Cloud Alpha headphones, we concluded that "Like a lot of their previous products, I have little but praise for the HyperX’s new Cloud Alpha gaming headphones. Generally speaking, they’re the best gaming headset the brand have added to their roster yet. If you think the hype around the dual-chambered design sounds good, let me tell you, the real thing sounds even better."

No word yet on Australian pricing and availability but HyperX say they'll be selling the Cloud Alpha S to the US market from September at a price of US$129.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags computexhyperx

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?