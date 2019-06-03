Computex 2019: HyperX give their best gaming headphones an upgrade

HyperX has shown off their new HyperX Cloud Alpha S headphones at this year's Computex.



“Our expansive selection of gaming and enthusiast products and styles can make anyone feel like a pro. HyperX products deliver the performance and quality they need,” said Susan Yang, director of APAC marketing, HyperX.



Picking up where the original Cloud Alpha left off, the new Cloud Alpha S features the same dual chamber driver design but also incorporates an adjustable bass slider and virtual 7.1 surround sound. There are also a few smaller additions like a set of physical volume controls to help wearers balance out game and chat audio and a nicer stitched headband.

In our review of the previous Cloud Alpha headphones, we concluded that "Like a lot of their previous products, I have little but praise for the HyperX’s new Cloud Alpha gaming headphones. Generally speaking, they’re the best gaming headset the brand have added to their roster yet. If you think the hype around the dual-chambered design sounds good, let me tell you, the real thing sounds even better."

No word yet on Australian pricing and availability but HyperX say they'll be selling the Cloud Alpha S to the US market from September at a price of US$129.

