ACCC to tackle Sony over Playstation refunds

The ACCC will be taking Sony to federal court over Playstation Store refunds.

“We allege that Sony Europe gave false and misleading information to their customers about their rights in relation to games sold via its PlayStation Store,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

According to the ACCC, Sony has been making false or misleading representations to Australian consumers - both on its website and via the PlayStation Store - by telling them that it did not have to provide refunds for games that had been downloaded or if 14 days had passed since purchase.



The ACCC allege that Sony have been doing this since around September 2017.



"The ACCC’s case is that these representations are false or misleading, and do not reflect the consumer guarantee rights afforded to all Australian consumers under the Australian Consumer Law," the regulator said.



“Consumer guarantees do not expire after a digital product has been downloaded as we allege Sony Europe told consumers, and refunds must be given in the form of original payment unless a consumer chooses to receive it in store credit,” Simms says.



“Consumers who buy digital products online have exactly the same rights as they would at a physical store."

“No matter where in the world a company has its headquarters, if it is selling to Australian consumers, the Australian Consumer Law applies,” Mr Sims said.



The legal proceedings echo a similar saga between the ACCC and Valve, which concluded in 2018.



Sony has yet to make a comment.























