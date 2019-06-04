Computex 2019: Acer's Concept D7 laptops seem like a perfect fit for NVIDIA's Studio laptop initiative

Acer has shown off new Concept D hardware at this year's Computex to tie in with the launch of NVIDIA's new Studio initiative.

First up, there's the Concept D7. Previously shown off in April, Acer have now revamped the content creation powerbook with NVIDIA's new Quadro 5000 GPU and Intel's new 9th gen Core i7 CPU. The Concept D7 also comes equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.



In addition to the Studio-grade specs inside the Concept D7, the notebook also comes with a snazzy snow white design. It features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 4K resolution, thin bezels and a Pantone certification.



Similar to something like Gigabyte's new Aero 15 OLED, Acer are clearly hoping that this color-accurate display gives content creators the reason they need to choose this over a gaming laptop running GeForce RTX graphics.



No word yet on pricing for the Concept D7 but Acer expect it to arrive in Australia later this year.









