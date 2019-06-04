Microsoft OS exec puts Windows 10 Home Ultra rumors to rest

Everybody can relax.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

A top Microsoft executive says that there is no Windows 10 Home Ultra, putting to rest rumors that were accidentally fueled by a listing in a Dell press release.

Following the Microsoft keynote at Computex Wednesday afternoon, I asked Roanne Sones, corporate vice president of OS platforms, whether the reports of a “Windows 10 Home Ultra” version were in fact true. 

“That’s created some confusion,” she said, waiting to cross to the convention center in Taipei. “There’s no special Ultra [edition], or anything different. It doesn’t exist.”

Sones said that the early reports of the Ultra version of Windows 10 had prompted texts from HP and other PC vendors, wondering what was going on.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 specifications proved to be an unexpected smorgasbord for tech watchers, as they contained model numbers for Intel’s 10th-gen Core or “Ice Lake” chips, as well as the mention of the “Windows 10 Home Ultra 64-bit” edition. (The Dell 2-in-1 also includes a more conventional Windows 10 Home option, which does exist.)

Sones didn’t directly confirm or deny anything to do with “Windows 10 Advanced,” another rumored name for a new flavor of Windows—my fault, as I didn’t press her on it as the light changed. Microsoft, however, has consistently stuck with Windows 10 Pro and Home, even after its brief flirtation with Windows 10 S. 

Microsoft recently released the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, and Sones used her Computex address to show off innovations like the existing Your Phone app, which has gained the power to show Android notifications on the Windows 10 desktop, and will soon offer the option of either Wi-Fi or a metered cellular connection to transfer data back and forth between the two devices. Sones also called for PC makers to support Microsoft’s inking efforts by adding more pens to PCs, after announcing that Microsoft now supports ink-to-text for Simplified Chinese characters.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Windows 10 Home

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?