Amazon call out their challenger to the Google Home Hub

(PC World)

Amazon have introduced the Echo Show 5 to their burgeoning line-up of Alexa-powered smart displays.

If you've ever examined one of the previous Echo Show smart displays that Amazon have offered, there's a lot here that you'll find familiar. The Echo Show 5 features a colorful 5.5-inch touch sensitive display, full Alexa integration plus a HD camera with a physical camera shutter.

“Since we launched the first Echo Show device, customers have told us that they love asking Alexa to show them things—whether it’s a recipe for chicken parma, their to-do list, or Prime Video. With Echo Show 5, we’ve made it even easier and affordable for customers to add a smart display to every room of their house,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa.

For the privacy conscious, there's a physical button here that'll electronically disable the microphone and camera on the Echo Show 5. Then, for those smart home fanatics out there, there's a new smart home dashboard that promises to give you greater control over compatible smart home devices.

The Echo Show 5 will be available in two colors: Charcoal and Sandstone.

Echo Show 5 is available to pre-order via Amazon Australia from today for a price of $129. Amazon say they'll begin shipping units out to customers from next month. If you're happy to wait, the smart display will roll out to Officeworks and JB Hi-Fi around then too.

Fergus Halliday
Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

