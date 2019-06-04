Amazon call out their challenger to the Google Home Hub

Amazon have introduced the Echo Show 5 to their burgeoning line-up of Alexa-powered smart displays.

If you've ever examined one of the previous Echo Show smart displays that Amazon have offered, there's a lot here that you'll find familiar. The Echo Show 5 features a colorful 5.5-inch touch sensitive display, full Alexa integration plus a HD camera with a physical camera shutter.



“Since we launched the first Echo Show device, customers have told us that they love asking Alexa to show them things—whether it’s a recipe for chicken parma, their to-do list, or Prime Video. With Echo Show 5, we’ve made it even easier and affordable for customers to add a smart display to every room of their house,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa.



For the privacy conscious, there's a physical button here that'll electronically disable the microphone and camera on the Echo Show 5. Then, for those smart home fanatics out there, there's a new smart home dashboard that promises to give you greater control over compatible smart home devices.



The Echo Show 5 will be available in two colors: Charcoal and Sandstone.



Echo Show 5 is available to pre-order via Amazon Australia from today for a price of $129. Amazon say they'll begin shipping units out to customers from next month. If you're happy to wait, the smart display will roll out to Officeworks and JB Hi-Fi around then too.

