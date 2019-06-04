Intel teases 'Performance Maximizer' one-click overclocking tool, with insurance to back it up

Intel's PTPP will replace one Core chip that's been damaged by overclocking.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

In June, Intel will debut the Performance Maximizer, a one-click software tool that will automatically overclock your high-end PC processor. Also due to return is Intel’s “insurance for overclockers,” the Performance Tuning Protection Plan.

Intel’s Performance Maximizer is designed for newcomers to overclocking, or for people who don’t want to fiddle with manually tweaking voltages and memory timings. The tool, which will live at Intel’s Performance Maximizer page, will only be available for a few processors: the Core i5-9600K, the Core i7-9700K, and the Core i9-9900K. (It will be available for the graphics-less “F-series” versions of those chips as well.)

Intel executive explained how the Performance Maximizer will work. First, you’ll install the software. The tool itself will take some time, though. Running it will reboot your PC into a Linux virtual machine, free of the Windows overhead. The Maximizer will require a couple of hours to run, slowly tweaking the voltage and clock speed as it goes. The tool will slowly scale the clock speed upwards until a thermal threshold is tripped; after that, the tool will stop, reconfigure the Core chip’s clock speed, and boot into Windows.

Executives said that the Performance Maximizer will simply adjust voltage and clock speeds. It won’t tweak memory timings or adjust GPU settings. Doing so would push into other tools, like Intel’s XTU Extreme Tuning Utility tool.

Granted, the notion of auto-overclocking has existed within various motherboard-specific tools for several years now. But Intel’s own tools will make it simpler. The Performance Maximizer sounds somewhat similar to the very helpful Nvidia Scanner technology released alongside the GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards.

Enthusiasts that decide to overclock will have a safety net in Intel’s Performance Tuning Protection Plan, too. Intel originally launched the PTPP several years ago, as part of the second-generation Core chips. As before, the reborn PTPP will give you one free replacement part if you fry you qualifying Core chip while overclocking. 

Originally, the Performance Tuning Protection Plan charged users a one-time fee of about $35. Now, it’s $19.99 for the warranted period, which lasts three years, an Intel spokesman said. Not only is that a substantial discount from the earlier version, but it’s also just 7 percent of the $263 purchase price of the Core i5-9600K.

The implication’s pretty clear: Intel’s happy if you overclock its chips, and it’s offering protection for those who choose to do so. Pricing the Performance Tuning Protection Plan insurance so low, though, tells you that Intel is pretty confident that you’ll be able to safely overclock the Core processors that the new plans protects.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?