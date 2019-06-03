The Reno 5G is looking like Oppo's most expensive smartphone to date

Oppo have officially launched their new Reno smartphone into the Australian market and, while it does look like the company's most impressive device to date, it's also shaping up to be one of their most expensive efforts yet.

Launched overseas earlier this year, the Oppo Reno comes in two colors (Ocean Green or Jet Black) and features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of on-board storage (expandable via Micro SD), 4065mAh battery, a 16-megapixel (f/2.0) pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple-lens rear camera that's capable of the same sorts of 10x hybrid zooms as Huawei's P30 Pro.



On paper, there's a lot to like here and OPPO Australia Managing Director Michael Tran says that the company are "excited and proud to be bringing Reno to Australia."



“Reno is transforming what is possible with a smartphone, whilst at the same time making innovation accessible to all. We’ve introduced state-of-the-art camera tech, game changing processing power and an audio-visual experience second to none."

The Oppo Reno will be available from the 11th of June through Telstra, JB HiFi, The GoodGuys, Officeworks, Mobileciti, Woolworths Mobile, Wireless1 and Telechoice at a recommended retail price of $1199.



The price-tag here marks a new high for Oppo. Previously, the brand have been known for offering flagship features for close to half the price. However, the Reno sits much closer to comparable flagships from Samsung and Huawei and beats out both last year's Find X ($1099) and the R17 Pro ($899) when it comes to cost.



That said, it's one of only two 5G smartphones currently available in Australia and Oppo are throwing in a pair of Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earphones (valued at $299) to try and sweeten the deal.



There's also the Oppo Reno 5G. This variant of the Reno comes with 5G connectivity. Otherwise, it touts near-indistinguishable specs and design when compared to the 4G version of the Reno. Same Snapdragon 855. Same triple-lens rear camera. Same pop-up selfie cam. Same in-display fingerprint sensor.



The Oppo Reno 5G only comes in a single-SIM where the regular Reno arrives with dual-SIM support.



The Oppo Reno will be available to preorder from the 31st of May through Telstra and JB Hi-Fi for a recommended retail price of $1499.



Customers who preorder ahead of time will get a free set of Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones (valued at $499). Those who pick the Reno 5G after it goes on sale on the 11th of June will get a set of Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earphones instead.

The Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 5G go on-sale on the 11th of June.

