Huawei move to match Pixel 3a with P30 Lite

Triple-lens cameras just got more affordable

Ignoring the industry headwinds against them, Huawei have announced a new mid-tier handset for the Australian market called the P30 Lite.

Equipped with a 6.15-inch FHD display, Kirin 710 processor, 4GB of RAM, 3340mAh battery and 32-megapixel selfie camera, the P30 Lite offers up some pretty competitive specs for the mid-range market. 

JB Hi-Fi will be selling the P30 Lite from tomorrow, with the mid-tier device coming in almost $200 cheaper than the Google Pixel 3a at a price of $499. It'll also come to Harvey Norman stores from the 7th of June.

Storage-wise, the P30 Lite comes kitted out with 128GB of storage. It also might be one of the cheapest smartphone with a triple lens camera on the back of it.

On the back, the P30 Lite boasts a 24-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel Bokeh lens. There's also a fingerprint sensor.

You've got two colors to choose from here - Midnight Black and Peacock Blue - and Huawei are bundling in a set of FreeBuds Lite wireless earbuds with every purchase.

Of course, as competitively priced as the P30 Lite seems, it's hard to ignore the complex situation that Huawei have found themselves in. With the brand's future on the Android ecosystem in doubt, pretty much every Huawei smartphone became just that little bit more difficult to recommend.

Still, if you're undeterred, the Huawei P30 Lite is available from this week through JB Hi-Fi at a recommended retail price-point of $499.

Fergus Halliday
