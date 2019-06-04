The PCI Express 5.0 spec will bring 128 gigabytes per second to your PC, someday

The spec's out, but most of the world is still living in PCIe 3, and PCIe 4 is just coming out.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: AMD / YouTube

The PCIe 5 spec promises up to 128 gigabytes per second (GBps) of throughput via a x16 configuration—enabling faster storage, graphics, and other components for future PCs. But while the PCIe 5 spec was announced Wednesday by the PCI SIG trade group, that’s just a step toward actual implementation of the interface. PCIe 3 is the active standard, and PCIe 4 is just coming out.

At Computex in Taipei earlier this week, AMD touted the combination of the Ryzen 7 3800X CPU and its X570 motherboard as the first PCI Express 4.0-ready PC. Between the X570 and the Ryzen platform, up to 40 lanes of PCIe 4.0 are available, AMD said. 

PCIe 5's arrival date in actual PC hardware is anyone's guess. In a statement issued through the PCI SIG’s official blog, AMD said that it would support PCIe 5.0, but not when. “We expect to bring our first PCIe 4.0 specification CPUs to market this year and look forward to meeting the future bandwidth demands of end-users with PCIe 5.0 technology,” said Gerry Talbot, an AMD fellow in the company’s Technology and Engineering Group.

AMD chief executive Lisa Su was equally noncommittal when asked about PCIe 5.0 in a group Q&A interview during Computex. “Well, I think it remains to be seen, things always seem like they’re going to be faster,” Su said. “And things always take a little bit longer than you expect.”

Meanwhile, Intel has yet to announce support for PCIe 4.0, let alone PCIe 5, though the company issued a statement as part of the PCI SIG blog post . Flagship chipsets like Intel’s X299 support up to 44 PCI Express 3.0 lanes. “As a founding promoter of PCI Express architecture, we fully support the newly-released PCIe 5.0 specification, and look forward to continuing the PCI Express specification tradition of high-performance, multi-platform, open interconnect,” Debendra Das Sharma, an Intel fellow and director of I/O technology and standards, said as part of the PCIe blog post. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?