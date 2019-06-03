Google Maps will now help you navigate restaurant menus, too

A new feature highlights popular dishes with the help of user reviews.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Google

Google Maps is already the preferred way for millions of people to find and get to new restaurants, but Google doesn’t want you to stop using the service once you arrive. In a new feature rolling out to Android phones today and coming soon to iPhones, Google will use crowd-sourcing to spotlight popular dishes so you know what to order.

The new “dish-covery” feature, as Google cheekily refers to it, is powered by a machine learning algorithm that matches dish names with relevant photos and reviews provided by Google Maps users. It’s kind of like Waze but for burgers and salads. 

Here’s how it works: When you pull up a restaurant page in Google Maps, you’ll see a new “Popular dishes” section in Overview. Tap one of them and you’ll be taken to the new “Menu” tab, where you’ll find pictures, reviews, and ratings from other people who have tasted them. At I/O in May, Google also announced a new Lens feature that lets users point their phone at a menu to automatically highlight popular dishes using the same Google Maps data.

The new menu feature is part of Google’s ongoing effort to turn Maps into a one-stop shop for the things you want to do, not just a way to get directions. Over the past few updates, Google has rolled out powerful discovery and recommendation tools to help users find new places, and it also spotlights nearby events that you may be interested in attending.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?