Here's how much Oppo Reno 5G will cost in Australia

(PC World) on

Looking for a 5G phone that's a little more affordable than Samsung's S10 5G? The Oppo Reno 5G might be the device you're after.

The Chinese brand's newest flagship, the Oppo Reno 5G features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of on-board storage (expandable via Micro SD), 4065mAh battery, a 16-megapixel (f/2.0) pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple-lens rear camera that's capable of the same sorts of 10x hybrid zooms as Huawei's P30 Pro.

In terms of pricing, you can pick up the Oppo Reno 5G outright through JB Hi-Fi for $1499 or through Telstra on a plan. Oppo have said they'll be looking to offer the Reno 5G with other telcos as their 5G networks come online.

How much does the Oppo Reno 5G cost on a regular plan?

How much does the Oppo Reno 5G cost on a leasing plan?


Fergus Halliday
