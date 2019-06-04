Panasonic's powerhouse Lumix S1H can shoot in 6K at 24 frames-per-second

Panasonic are rounding out their S1 series of mirrorless cameras with a new option for heavy power-users and videographers.



Design-wise and at a glance, the Lumix S1H looks pretty similar to its forerunners. However, in terms what you can do with it, the camera's capabilities eclipse even those offered by the formidable Lumix S1R.



Specifically, the Lumix S1H is being spun as the world’s first camera capable of video recording at 6K at 24FPS, 5.9K at 30FPS and 10-bit 4K at 60FPS. It also supports V-Log/V-Gamut with a wide dynamic range of 14+ stops.



For amateurs, the Lumix S1H is probably going to be overkill. For those who want the best looking video content at the highest frame-rates possible, it's an impressive successor to the Lumix GH5.



Panasonic say that "Since the 1990s, when Panasonic first began developing video recording capabilities for digital cinema, the company has produced a host of innovative technologies for impressive cinematic imagery. These include 24p video recording, slow motion video using a variable frame rate, and the wide dynamic range and color space of V-Log/V-Gamut."



"The design of the new LUMIX S1H takes advantage of this vast expertise. It packs all of these technologies, especially in the field of digital signal processing and heat dispersion, into a compact, lightweight body to achieve both high performance and nimble mobility. This new camera opens the door to creative film production in ways that conventional, bulky camera systems simply cannot do."



Panasonic say that the Lumix S1H will be available in Australia in Spring 2019 with local pricing to be announced closer to then.

