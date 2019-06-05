How much does the LG V50 ThinkQ 5G cost in Australia?

Looking to pick up LG's first 5G smartphone in Australia? Here's how much it'll cost.



At the time of writing, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is available exclusively through Telstra. Those interested in picking up the 5G handset will be able to do so either outright or through a variety of plans. Regardless of how they choose to do so, LG and Telstra are throwing in the Dual Screen accessory for free.

How much does the LG V50 ThinkQ 5G cost ouright?



The LG ThinQ V50 5G will be available through Telstra outright from the 11 June 2019 for an RRP of $1728.



How much does the LG V50 ThinkQ 5G cost on a plan?



LG's first 5G smartphone is available on Telstra select plans, with pricing starting at $114 per month. We'll have a full list of Telstra's plans for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G shortly.













