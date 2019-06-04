LG partners with Telstra to launch its first 5G handset down under

(PC World) on

LG's V50 ThinkQ 5G will be available exclusively through Telstra from as soon as next week, making it Australia's third 5G handset.

Announced back at this year's Mobile World Congress, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G features a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 4000mAh battery, 6.4-inch OLED display, a 32-bit Quad DAC, a new heat dissipation system (said to be 240% larger than that of the V40), 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also features the same triple-lens rear camera configuration found in the earlier LG V40.

There's also an accessory available for the LG V50 ThinQ that allows you to add a second display. LG claim that this accessory will unlock new multitasking and gaming possibilities.

“The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is an exciting smartphone design, crafted to change the way consumers interact with their apps and one another. From gamers live-streaming their friends and using social media to business users reading documents while video-conferencing, the Dual Screen option offers a streamlined approach to multi-tasking,” said Angus Jones, General Manager Marketing, LG Australia. 

As with previous V-series handsets, the LG V50 ThinkQ 5G (as its being marketed in Australia) is being set loose as something of a competitor to Samsung's Note series - minus the stylus, obviously. Unlike previous V-series devices, however, it'll also offer 5G connectivity courtesy of the Snapdragon X50 modem inside it.

For now at least, the LG V50 ThinQ is exclusively available for Telstra customers.

“After months of rigorous testing in partnership with Telstra, we are pleased to offer Australian consumers the first Dual Screen 5G Smartphone that offers the reliable communication needed to experience high-quality content at 5G speeds, which is progressively being rolled out in more and more locations,” Jones says.

In  Australia, you'll be able to pick up the LG V50 ThinQ 5G from as soon as the 11th of June. Outright, the device will retail for $1728. It'll also be available on a variety of Telstra plans, starting at $114 per month.






Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags lgLG V50 ThinQLG V50 5G

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?