LG partners with Telstra to launch its first 5G handset down under

LG's V50 ThinkQ 5G will be available exclusively through Telstra from as soon as next week, making it Australia's third 5G handset.



Announced back at this year's Mobile World Congress, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G features a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 4000mAh battery, 6.4-inch OLED display, a 32-bit Quad DAC, a new heat dissipation system (said to be 240% larger than that of the V40), 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also features the same triple-lens rear camera configuration found in the earlier LG V40.



There's also an accessory available for the LG V50 ThinQ that allows you to add a second display. LG claim that this accessory will unlock new multitasking and gaming possibilities.



“The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is an exciting smartphone design, crafted to change the way consumers interact with their apps and one another. From gamers live-streaming their friends and using social media to business users reading documents while video-conferencing, the Dual Screen option offers a streamlined approach to multi-tasking,” said Angus Jones, General Manager Marketing, LG Australia.



As with previous V-series handsets, the LG V50 ThinkQ 5G (as its being marketed in Australia) is being set loose as something of a competitor to Samsung's Note series - minus the stylus, obviously. Unlike previous V-series devices, however, it'll also offer 5G connectivity courtesy of the Snapdragon X50 modem inside it.

For now at least, the LG V50 ThinQ is exclusively available for Telstra customers.



“After months of rigorous testing in partnership with Telstra, we are pleased to offer Australian consumers the first Dual Screen 5G Smartphone that offers the reliable communication needed to experience high-quality content at 5G speeds, which is progressively being rolled out in more and more locations,” Jones says.

In Australia, you'll be able to pick up the LG V50 ThinQ 5G from as soon as the 11th of June. Outright, the device will retail for $1728. It'll also be available on a variety of Telstra plans, starting at $114 per month.





















