Here are all the new iOS 13 features Apple didn't reveal on the WWDC stage

There's a lot more than dark mode.

Credit: Apple

We heard a lot about iOS 13 on the main WWDC stage, but with so many other announcements to get through, there was only so many things that Craig Federighi could show us directly. However, Apple briefly showed a slide with a few dozen new iOS 13 features that are coming in the fall—and we poured through the list so you wouldn’t have to.

Apps

Maps: Improved report a problem

Maps: Place Card enhancements

Safari: Siri suggestions

Safari: Updated start page

Safari: Enhanced anti-fingerprinting protections

Notes: View-only collaboration

Notes: Folder management

Notes: More powerful search

Notes: New checklist options

Mail: Block sender

Mail: Mute thread

Reminders: Customize appearance of lists

Contacts: New relationship labels

Contacts: Add attachments to events

Photos: Search enhancements

Photos: Location controls for sharing

Messages: Improved search

Messages: Business Chat suggestions

Podcasts: Siri suggestions

Books: Reading goals

Apple News+: Available in UK and Australia

Home: Refreshed accessory controls

Dual SIM support

Facetime

iMessage

Simultaneous phone calls

CarPlay

Irregular screen size support

Light mode

Independent app views

Adjustable screen size support

Do Not Disturb while Driving

Second video stream support

Siri

Hey Siri support in CarPlay

Siri Shortcuts in Home automations

Siri Event Suggestions from third-party apps

Conversational Siri Shortcuts

UI Enhancements

Separate emoji and globe keys

Optimized battery charging

Connectivity

Wi-Fi selection in Control Center

Low Data Mode

Data separation for BYOD

Bluetooth wireless splitter

Option to download large apps over cellular

Audio

Airplay 2 speakers in Home automations

Dolby Atmos playback

Languages

Typing predictions for Vietnamese

Typing predictions for Hindi

Typing predictions for Swedish

Typing predictions for Dutch

Typing predictions for Cantonese

Typing predictions for Arabic

Enhanced language setup

Hindi and English bilingual support

New Indian language system fonts

Thai-English bilingual dictionary

Vietnamese-English bilingual dictionary

Support for all 22 official Indian languages

Language selection per app

Indian English voices

Adjustable Chinese handwriting keyboard height

Misc

Single sign-on extension

Enhanced QR code scanning

Managed Apple IDs for business

Silence unknown callers

Video downloads optimized for congestion in India

Weak password warnings

Modern authentication for device enrollment

Auto Detection for Do Not Disturb While Driving