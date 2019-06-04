Seagate is the first to hit 16TB capacity with its IronWolf, IronWolf Pro, and Exos x16 hard drives

Every increasing hard drive capacity reaches a new high-water mark.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Seagate

Though SSDs are where the performance is at, there's simply no touching the traditional hard drive for capacity and price per gigabyte. The bar has been raised yet again with Seagate's announcement of its first 16TB models in the IronWolf, IronWolf Pro and Exos lines.

The helium-filled Exos X16 will be available for $629 in both SATA and SAS (Serial Attached SCSI) flavors, while the SATA-only IronWolf 16TB and IronWolf Pro will retail for $609 and $664, respectively. The plain IronWolf carries a three-year warranty, while the X16 and the IronWolf Pro are covered for five years. The IronWolf Pro also offers two years of free data recovery. 

iw 16tb Seagate

With four times the capacity of the largest end-user SSD at around 4 cents a gigabyte, a hard drive such as Seagate's IronWolf Pro 16TB is still the most affordable way to store a lot of stuff. 

The IronWolf Pro is rated for 250MBps transfers, and the plain IronWolf, 210MBps. All three drives spin at 7,200rpm with 256MB of DRAM cache, and feature rotational vibrations sensors and firmware that will compensate for outside vibrational interference. The X16 also offers RSA 2048 firmware verification and advanced parity functionality as well as other enterprise features.

The Exos X16 is actively shipping, with the IronWolf and IronWolf Pro to follow.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Jon L. Jacobi

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?