Cooler Master SK621 review: a compact keyboard for creative pros

This customizable mechanical keyboard is a worthwhile travel companion if you're OK with trading some productivity for portability.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Cooler Master

With its luxe design, multi-colored backlighting effects, and customizable controls, the Cooler Master SK621 aims to give creative professionals the functionality they need without sacrificing the artistry they crave. It mostly delivers on this promise, but the compact mechanical keyboard’s 60-percent layout can be a hurdle if you’re unwilling to give up some typing comfort and accuracy for the travel-friendly size.

Design

Measuring 11.5 x 4 x 1.1 inches and weighing about a pound, the SK621 is small and light enough to carry comfortably in a laptop bag or backpack. Of course, there’s a trade-off for that portability. In order to achieve the compact 60-percent layout, designers had to eliminate a number pad and other landmarks of a full-size keyboard. Many of the dedicated functions such as Home and Page Up/Down, as well as multimedia playback controls, have been added to alphanumeric keys. Others have been reduced in size and relocated to new positions on the keyboard.

Cooler Master has devoted a lot of attention to aesthetics. The keyboard features a brushed aluminum top plate, floating keycaps, RGB backlighting, and gold trim around the chassis. The attention to detail extends to the accessories, as well: a braided USB Type-C cable for battery charging and wired connectivity, and a velvet tote sleeve. Despite this emphasis on eye appeal, the SK621 feels sturdy and built to last.

sk621 01 us Cooler Master

The SK621 blends aesthetic appeal with durable build quality.

The SK621 uses Cherry MX Low Profile switches to provide the reduced actuation point (1.2mm) and key travel (3.2mm) smaller keyboards require. The extra-slim keys have the flat, square shape you’d find on a Chiclet-style keyboard but are contoured in the center, though not nearly as much as you’d find on a full-size mechanical keyboard.

Connectivity

The SK621 connects directly with the USB cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth 4.0. In Bluetooth mode, you can connect up to three devices simply by flipping a switch on the side of the keyboard, then pressing and holding Fn + Z/X/C for three seconds to enter pairing mode. An indicator light on the Caps Lock key flashes blue three times when the device is successfully paired.

After that initial setup, you just use the same switch whenever you want to activate wireless mode and press Fn + Z/X/C to toggle to the desired device. The keyboard automatically switches to wired mode as soon as the cable connects to a computer.

sk621 02 us Cooler Master

You can apply presets to for static and dynamic color backlighting effects.

Typing feel

Like most compact keyboards, typing on the SK621 takes some getting used to. The keys themselves feel great, with decent travel, a satisfying click at the bottom of the stroke, and a springy rebound. They provide the tactile and audio feedback mechanical keyboard lovers prize.

But the reduced size of the keyboard was immediately noticeable. Each time I pressed a key, the side or pad of my finger came in contact with the edge of an adjacent key. Key discovery also requires time and patience, thanks to certain keyboard reconfiguration. The right Shift key, for example, has shrunken to normal key size, which resulted in my often overshooting it. The Delete key has been moved to the right edge of the keyboard under the return key.

This led to a rather cramped and confusing typing experience initially. After a week or so, I felt more acclimated to the layout, but I was never able to match my usual typing speed or accuracy.

on the fly controls Cooler Master

The SK621 offers plenty of "on-the-fly" control via key combos.

RGB lighting and macros

You can apply presets to modify the keyboard’s per-key backlighting. These range from static colors to dynamic effects that are activated by music or gaming actions. They can be activated with keyboard shortcuts—Cooler Master calls them “on-the-fly” controls—and many of the key combos are labeled on the keys so you don’t have to constantly consult the instruction manual. Downloading and using the Cooler Master Portal software is easier, though, and gives you more advanced controls.

The same is true for macro programming. They can be created to control backlighting, media playback, and key mapping using on-the-fly controls, though the software allows for more precise customization.

Verdict

The Cooler Master SK621 is well made keyboard with plenty of eye candy for creative types. You’ll have to weigh how much productivity you’re willing to sacrifice for portability, though, because reduced speed and accuracy is the compromise you’ll make for the compact layout. I wouldn't recommend it as your daily keyboard, but it'll do for those times you’re away from your regular rig.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Michael Ansaldo

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?