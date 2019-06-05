Google is bringing consumer-grade Chromebooks back to Australia

(PC World)

After years of being exclusively offered to the education market, Google are relaunching their ChromeBook devices for the Australian market.

As of this week, Australian consumers looking to leave the Apple-Microsoft duopoly behind for the sweet software-driven embrace of ChromeOS will now be able to do so via Amazon, Officeworks, JB Hi-Fi and the  new Chromebooks website.

In a blog post about the move, Google Australia said that "from today, all Aussies can enjoy a wider and enhanced range of Chromebooks in Australia. With our partners Acer, Asus, HP and Lenovo, we’re expanding the range of retail partners and devices."

 "Since we first launched Chromebooks in 2010, they have made computers faster, simpler, and more secure, while eliminating everyday hassles like waiting for your computer to boot up, having to constantly charge it, and remembering to install software updates."

" And a lot of people love them. Chromebooks accounted for 21% of notebooks sold in the U.S in Q4 2018 – and more than 25 million students and teachers are using Chromebooks around the world. And in Australia, Chromebooks have been helping students and teachers since 2013 so they can share ideas, create projects, go on virtual field trips, and learn from each other."

To begin with, the Australian range of Chromebooks isn't super large. At the moment, the official Chromebooks website only lists the following devices:

  • ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
  • HP Chromebook x360 14
  • Lenovo Chromebook C330
  • Lenovo Chromebook S330
  • HP Chromebook x2
  • Acer Chromebook 11
  • Acer Chromebook 15
  • ASUS Chromebook Flip
  • Acer Chromebook R13
  • Acer Chromebook 14
  • ASUS Chromebook C202

Disappointingly, Google's own Pixel Book and Pixel Slate seem to be conspicuously missing from the list. Still, it's a solid start and a welcome improvement on the days of ordering Chromebooks via shady online resellers and auction sites like eBay.



Fergus Halliday
