IOGear's wireless HDMI extender embeds 60GHz technology in a USB-C dongle

A cheaper HDMI-only option is also available.

IOGear’s new Share Pro wireless HDMI transmitter/receiver kit offers something rather interesting: 60GHz transmissions, connected using either a dongle form factor or a USB-C connector slot.

IOGear began selling the Share Pro USB-C Wireless HD Video Transmitter/Receiver Kit (GWHDKIT11C) on Wednesday for $169.99, somewhat more than existing wireless HDMI kits already on the market. Typically, however, those wireless setups have either used bulky transmitter and receiver units, like IOGear’s 4K setup, or plugged into (and required) at least one HDMI port, like the Nyrius Aries Pro

IOGear’s new GWHDKIT11C setup does neither. The transmitter plugs into the USB-C (or Thunderbolt) port of a laptop, and uses 60GHz technology to transmit 1080p60 (1080p at 60Hz) to the nearby receiver (a maximum of 60 feet away). As most HDMI dongles do, the receiver requires an available USB connection to power it, while the USB-C port supplies its own power to the transmitter.

Another plus: Though some transmitters require line of sight, the GWHDKIT11C does not. That’s fortunate, given that HDMI connectors are often found on the rear of the TV. According to IOGear, the GWHDKIT11C will also transmit protected content. 

(If your PC has an HDMI port available, you can save substantially by buying the related GWHD2DKIT instead. Both the transmitter and the receiver use the HDMI interface, but appear otherwise identical. The price is $119.99, though.)

Anyone who has dealt with Intel’s WiDi or Microsoft’s Miracast technology has endured a bumpy ride trying to get content projected from their PC to their TV. In the interim, cheap, convenient streaming sticks like the Chromecast have bypassed the PC entirely in favor of connecting phones. Other wireless projection technologies have pursued displaying content on other computing devices, from Apple’s new Sidecar to the Logitech Flow technology. 

Yes, there’s always the risk of misplacing a dongle, but IOGear’s GWHDKIT11C sounds extremely convenient, assuming the performance meets expectations. Though the 60-foot distance is a guideline, it will decrease if walls or furniture (or the TV) get in the way. We’ll hopefully be able to get the kit in for review to test IOGear’s claims. 

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
