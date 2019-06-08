Computex 2019: MSI squeezed an i9 into their GT76 gaming laptop

(PC World) on

MSI's newest heavy-duty gaming laptop sets a fearsome precedent by squeezing an overclocked Intel Core i9 processor into a portable form-factor.

Portable might be a generous word though. MSI have yet to release an official weight for the device but the new MSI GT76 Titan looks very comparable to ASUS' ROG G703 in terms of bulk and form-factor. It also comes weighted down by not one but two power bricks.

Under the hood, MSI say the fully kitted out version of the MSI GT76 Titan will feature a 9th-Gen Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, 128GB of DDR4 RAM, a 17.3-inch 4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and your choice of three M.2 PCIe SSDs plus and a 2.5-inch SATA SSD or three M.2 PCIe SSDs paired with a traditional hard-drive.

To counterbalance this beefy performance, the MSI GT76 Titan features some pretty sizable thermal tech as well. There are four fans and eleven heat pipes in the mix.

According to MSI, they have to improve the effectiveness of their usual CoolerBoost thermal tech by almost two-and-a-half times in order to make the overclocked CPU and RTX graphics in the GT76 Titan remotely usable.

No word on Australian pricing and availability for the MSI GT76 Titan yet but if money is no object and you're looking for a laptop that's capable of competing with even a high-end desktop rig, this one looks hard to beat.

Fergus Halliday
