Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC is just $5 a month and includes a ton of great games

Void Bastards, Slay the Spire, Wargroove, Tyranny, and (many) more make up the initial lineup.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Last week Microsoft announced it was bringing its game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, over to the PC for real after years of pseudo-official workarounds. Now we know whether it’ll be worth it, courtesy of some enterprising Reddit users who discovered a live Game Pass page on the Xbox website ahead of Microsoft’s E3 press conference.

A subscription will cost $5 a month, or half the amount of the console version. And you can get the first month for just $1. That’s a good start. And for that price, you get access to a hell of a lot of games. That’s precisely what Microsoft needed to make the service worthwhile to PC gamers, and they didn’t disappoint.

All of Microsoft’s first-party games are included (or will be included) of course—Sea of Thieves, Gears of War 4 and 5, various Halo offerings, State of Decay 2, ReCore, Halo Wars 2, Forza Horizon 4, and so on. These are less interesting though, because you’ve been able to access Microsoft’s first-party games on PC through the console version of Game Pass. (That’s the weird workaround I mentioned above.)

The third-party games Microsoft’s signed up are key to the PC Game Pass offering. It’s a long and varied list, with Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hellblade, Metro Exodus, Vampyr, and The Surge some of the bigger games alongside PC-centric fare like Obsidian’s Tyranny.

It’s set to be a great deal for indie fans though in particular. Game Pass on PC is packed with top-tier indie games, from recent releases like Void Bastards, Slay the Spire, Mutant Year Zero, and Wargroove to older-ish titles like Opus Magnum, Into the Breach, and Thimbleweed Park. There are even a few classics if you’ve yet to get around to them, like Superhot, Hotline Miami, and Fez.

For $5 a month? That’s very solid. I’d love to see more recent big-budget offerings in the future of course, like the console version of Game Pass, but that’s probably reliant on publishers making their games available on the Windows 10 Store first, to say nothing of actually partnering with Microsoft. I’ll be curious what it looks like a year or two from now, as games are slowly added and Microsoft rolls out its Project xCloud streaming service.

As for that latter bit? Expect to hear more about Project xCloud during Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference, as well as Microsoft’s next-gen console plans—and probably some games as well. We’ll keep you updated as part of our E3 2019 coverage this week.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayden Dingman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?