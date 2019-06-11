Halo Reach on PC plays pretty much like you'd expect (and that's a good thing)

Much easier to 360-no-scope with a mouse, let me tell you.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Halo: The Master Chief Collection

First, let me say: I asked when Halo: The Master Chief Collection would start to make its way to PC and was told “We’re not talking about that today” by someone at 343 Industries, so there’s your answer. Originally due to begin testing in April, the debut of Halo Reach on PC has been pushed back a few times and is now set to start later in June.

That’s pretty damn close though, and thus as you’d expect there’s a work-in-progress build of Reach on PC here at E3 2019. I had the chance to go hands-on with it yesterday after Microsoft’s press conference, and while there are a few quirks I still came away excited.

343 let me mess around with the game’s settings, which is a rarity at shows like this. I didn’t see anything in the way of graphics settings, though I assume those will be in there at release. I did get to play with field of view though, which from what I understand is one of the more complicated hurdles 343i’s been struggling with for Halo’s PC version. The console versions of Halo were all designed to run at a specific FOV, and animations were rendered with that in mind. Changes can theoretically lead to some bizarre behavior, like Master Chief’s arm detaching from his shoulder as he throws a grenade. (There’s some discussion of it around the 14-minute mark in the video below, and screenshots here.)

No surprise then, the FOV slider in Halo Reach seems fairly limited. (I thought it was vertical FOV at first, actually.) The default is about 75 degrees, but you could push it to around 90 degrees in the build I played. I didn’t notice much animation jank at that setting, so I’d expect that cap to carry over to the final build. It’s a bit tighter than a modern PC shooter, but nothing you can’t get used to.

The other oddity: Weapon selection defaults to a “Swap” key instead of your arsenal mapping one-key-per-weapon. It makes sense, given Halo only lets you carry two weapons at a time. Tapping “1” switches to your other weapon, and then tapping “1” again switches back. I understand in theory.

As someone who plays PC shooters a lot though, it felt weird. I kept unconsciously hitting “2” to change to my second weapon, then getting confused, remembering I had to swap instead, and correcting to “1.” This happened over and over, no matter which weapon I had in each slot. I’m sure 30 or 40 hours with The Master Chief Collection will make it habitual, but I’d probably prefer each weapon slot mapped to a corresponding key.

Those were the only rough spots in an otherwise flawless demo though. I played the fifth mission, “Tempest Perimeter,” the one where you start with a grenade launcher and take out a nearby Covenant anti-air installation. It’s not my favorite Reach mission, but did give me a whole range of experiences in a short period of time. Firing the super-accurate DMR felt great with a mouse, and my Spartan felt a lot more mobile than I remember thanks to the increased ease of strafing, jump-shots, and so on. Like playing Gears of War 4 on a PC, I think you’ll probably want to bump the difficulty to offset better aiming.

Halo Reach Settings 343i

A work-in-progress settings menu from 343’s April development update.

After a short storm-the-hilltop sequence I also popped into a Warthog. Driving is a bit frustrating with a keyboard, given the Warthog follows your WASD input and not the mouse, but I’m not surprised. Spinning the camera while driving’s a time-honored Halo tradition and while I wish the car simply followed wherever you looked I understand why it doesn’t. And even with WASD, the Warthog is so floaty I still found myself able to drive about as well as I ever could with a gamepad.

I didn’t play much further after taking over the AA gun, dying to the Wraith tank that spawns right after and deciding to give someone else a chance to play. It felt promising though, or at least as promising as you’d expect from a port. I did confirm you can remap pretty much any key, immediately putting Melee on Mouse 4 and Grenades on Mouse 5 like I do with most PC shooters. There are tons of mouse sensitivity options as well, including mouse acceleration and smoothing for those who want it. (Disabled, for those who don’t.)

And while Halo Reach still looks like a 2010 game even on PC, the increased resolution and improved antialiasing certainly make it look crisper and cleaner than it ever did before. There are occasionally some muddy-looking textures, especially one close-up shot of the inside of a Warthog during the “Tempest Perimeter” intro cutscene. Those felt few and far between though, and while playing I didn’t really notice much except “Yeah, it looks a few years old now.”

I can’t wait, honestly. It’s been a few years since I’ve played the Xbox 360-era Halos now—I bought Master Chief Collection for the Xbox One and then barely touched it, thanks to the onslaught of issues at release. What I played of Reach seemed incredibly promising, and I’m looking forward to playing through the rest of the series again (especially Halo 2’s multiplayer and ODST) before Halo Infinite arrives next year. Best of luck to 343i sorting out the lingering technical issues, and good on them for taking the time to give the PC port some love. It shows through, from what I’ve played.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayden Dingman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?