Google Assistant takes the wheel in Waze to bring hands-free reports and directions

Hey Google, beat the traffic.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Google

Google Assistant already helps us out when we’re using the Maps app without taking over our screen or taking our eyes off the road, and now Google is bringing its AI chatbot to Waze too.

Rolling out to Android phones beginning today, Google Assistant will be fully integrated into Waze so users won’t have to tap on their screens to get things done. Many of Waze’s most popular features will be supported, such as reporting traffic jams, calling out potholes, and checking for alternate routes.

When in the Waze app, all you’ll need to do is say, “Hey Google, report traffic” or “Hey Google, avoid tolls” to summon Google Assistant. Waze also uses Google’s new low-profile Assistant interface, so turn-by-turn directions won’t be obstructed.

Google will also be launching a new Assistant Driving Mode this summer to replace the standalone Android Auto app. Part of the next-generation Assistant that was revealed at I/O, Driving Mode is “the next evolution of our mobile driving experience,” with a refreshed interface that brings common activities like navigation, messaging, calling and media to the forefront and further eliminates that need to look at the screen. Assistant will collect suggestions that might be relevant to your drive—including music or podcasts you were recently listening to—and will be more prominent in the car, even telling you who’s calling and asking if you want to answer.

The new Waze update is rolling out to all Android phones that support Google Assistant. Google hasn’t said whether the feature will be making its way to iOS devices, but it’s unlikely given Apple’s tight control over apps.  

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Google Assistant

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?