The Opera GX browser is built for gamers with RAM and CPU limiters, RGB lighting, and Twitch

In the middle of a week of hype over games, CPUs, and energy elixirs, Opera might have the most fascinating E3 2019 release of all: A special version of the speedy Opera browser designed specifically for gamers, Opera GX brings high-end features and controls to help keep your games and browser running smooth, an interesting twist for our current favorite web browser.

While it might seem like Opera GX is designed for browser-centric games like Google’s Stadia, that’s not the case. While the features will certainly enhance Chromium-based gameplay, Opera GX is meant to augment your gaming experience by limiting the CPU and RAM used by your browser to free up resources for Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077. You can either toggle a RAM Limiter and CPU Limiter to keep system resources in check, or set a hard limit on how much Opera GX is allowed to use.

opera gx color Opera

RGB lighting in a browser? Yes please.

Since it’s made for gamers, Opera GX integrates Twitch with a sidebar so you can see what’s live and who’s online, as well as a GX Corner with the latest game releases and deals. And it wouldn’t be a gaming browser without sound effects and RGB lighting. Opera has collaborated with with sound designer Rubén Rincón and the band Berlinist to bring an array of unique sounds to Opera GX, and you can customize the look with a variety of wallpapers and themes, including Razer Chroma-matched accent colors.

For non-gamers, Opera GX includes integration with Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Vkontakte, and WhatsApp in the sidebar, so you don’t need to disrupt your work (or play) by bouncing around to different tabs and apps. And of course, there’s an ad blocker with a built-in tracker as well as free unlimited browser VPN. And finally, you’ll be able to use any Chrome extensions as well as any Opera ones.

Early access to Opera GX is available for download on Windows 10 PCs.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
