SteelSeries show off their new Arctis 1 budget gaming headset

SteelSeries are bringing a new budget gaming headset to Australian gamers.

At a glance, the Arctis 1 boasts a similar design to the more expensive Arctis 3, Arctis 5, Arctis 7 and Arctis 9X headphones. What's more, it also features the same high-end drivers.



The main compromise here is comfort. Unlike the more-expensive options in SteelSeries' line-up, the Arctis 1 lacks the brand's usual ski goggle suspension headband.



“Arctis was the first brand of headsets that offered best-in-class audio performance in a beautifully designed package that users could use while gaming or on-the-go,” said SteelSeries CEO, Ehtisham Rabbani.

“We’re excited to bring the full Arctis experience to even more gamers at an incredibly affordable price point.”



Priced $89, the Arctis 1 is positioned as a competitor to similar affordable gaming headphones like the HyperX Cloud Stinger and Razer's Kraken X. The Stinger is a little cheaper and the Kraken X boasts 7.1 surround-sound but the Arctis 1 does have a detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone that's Discord certified.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is available for $69 from this week via JB Hi-Fi and the usual resellers like Scorpwave, MWave and PCCG.

