SteelSeries show off their new Arctis 1 budget gaming headset

(PC World) on

SteelSeries are bringing a new budget gaming headset to Australian gamers.

At a glance, the Arctis 1 boasts a similar design to the more expensive Arctis 3, Arctis 5, Arctis 7 and Arctis 9X headphones. What's more, it also features the same high-end drivers.

The main compromise here is comfort. Unlike the more-expensive options in SteelSeries' line-up, the Arctis 1 lacks the brand's usual ski goggle suspension headband.

“Arctis was the first brand of headsets that offered best-in-class audio performance in a beautifully designed package that users could use while gaming or on-the-go,” said SteelSeries CEO, Ehtisham Rabbani.

“We’re excited to bring the full Arctis experience to even more gamers at an incredibly affordable price point.”

Priced $89, the Arctis 1 is positioned as a competitor to similar affordable gaming headphones like the HyperX Cloud Stinger and Razer's Kraken X. The Stinger is a little cheaper and the Kraken X boasts 7.1 surround-sound but the Arctis 1 does have a detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone that's Discord certified.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is available for $69 from this week via JB Hi-Fi and the usual resellers like Scorpwave, MWave and PCCG.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SteelSeriesArctis 1

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?