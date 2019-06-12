Apple's iCloud app finally comes to the Windows Store, with OneDrive's syncing prowess

The new app uses the technology behind OneDrive's Files On-Demand.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Apple

Apple has had an iCloud app for Windows 10 for a while now, but the link to download it was always buried deep in Apple’s support pages. Thanks to a rare joint-effort from Apple and Microsoft, though, now you can find a free and improved official Apple iCloud app in the Windows Store itself.

It largely looks and works like the old app, but this version shares the same technology behind Files On-Demand for Microsoft’s own OneDrive service. As a result, you can open and work on your iCloud files through the app without having to download them to the PC, as iCloud Drive will keep the changes in sync. In most scenarios, that should save both your time and disk space.

At the most basic, this means you can access core iCloud elements such as your photos, videos, mail, and calendar data though the app. But more importantly, it also means you’ll be able to make better use of iCloud Drive as a productivity tool if you frequently switch between a PC and an iPad or iPhone. With the app installed, you’ll be able to access your iCloud Drive files directly from File Explorer (and thanks to Apple’s awkward interface, it’s probably better to use iCloud on Windows that way rather than through the app).

windows10 icloud for windows10 icloud drive Microsoft

You can also choose specific folders and files to download.

When iPadOS drops later this year, for instance, you’ll be able to import files from thumb drives directly into iCloud Drive through an iPad’s Files app. And then, with this app, you’ll be able to work on those same files through Windows and then continue working on the altered versions on your iPad or Mac at a later time.

It’s but another sign that Apple is trying to make its services more appealing as it attempts to make services a core aspect of its brand, and the fact that Apple employs some of Microsoft’s technology for the new iCloud app shows that the Cupertino company is getting more comfortable with venturing outside its walled garden.

In theory, all you need to do is download the app from the Microsoft Store, enter your Apple ID and password, and then you’ll be good to go. In practice, we had a bit of trouble installing it as we kept running into a message with the warning: “It looks like you don’t have any applicable device(s) linked to your Microsoft account. To install, sign in on a device with your Microsoft account.”

icloud windows store app Microsoft

The blue-ish screen of death.

If you see this, you won’t be able to install the new iCloud app unless you’re running at least build 18362.145 (and preferably 1903) of Windows 10. Heading to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and pressing Check for updates should do the trick.

Now we just need Apple to make a Windows 10 version of Messages as well. For more information on the new app, be sure to check out Apple’s updated support page.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Windows 10

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Leif Johnson

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?