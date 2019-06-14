Here's every new TV that Panasonic are bringing to Australia in 2019

Credit: Panasonic

Although the company's transparent smart OLED was the most eye-catching part of Panasonic's latest Australian showcase, it's far from the only thing on offer. The once-mighty consumer electronics company unveiled a bucket-load of new AV gear.



Let's break it down.

Panasonic GZ2000 4K OLED TV

What is it?

Panasonic's 2019 flagship OLED TV. The GZ2000 succeeds the previous FZ1000. As with previous Panasonic OLEDs, Hollywood-approved optimizations are a big part of the selling point.

Panasonic claim that the GZ2000 features a bespoke "Professional Edition" 4K OLED panel that has been customised by Panasonic’s R&D engineers to deliver better control and accuracy. Under the hood, the new OLED runs on Panasonic's new HCX PRO Intelligent processor. The GZ2000 supports 4K, HDE10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.



Then, on the other side of the equation, the GZ2000 boasts a set of built-in upward-firing speakers and a Technics-tuned audio system.

In terms of smart tech, the Panasonic GZ2000 runs on Panasonic's My Home Screen 4.0 smart TV OS and supports integration with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



When can I buy it?

The Panasonic GZ2000 4K OLED TV is set to land in Australian retailers from September



What sizes will it come in?



In Australia, Panasonic are only offering the GZ2000 in a 65-inch form-factor.



How much will it cost?

When it arrives, the Panasonic GZ2000 4K OLED TV will boast a recommended retail price-tag of $8299 - which is pretty pricey for a 65-inch 4K TV like this one. At a glance, it's more expensive than comparable OLED offerings from both LG and Sony.



Panasonic GZ1500 4K OLED TV

What is it?

Panasonic's second most-expensive OLED TV. The GZ1500 picks up where the FZ950 left off. It runs the same custom OLED panel and HCX PRO processor found in the GZ2000 but opts for a blade speaker design similar to last year's FZ950 over the upward-firing speakers found in this year's flagship.

In terms of smart tech, the Panasonic GZ1500 runs on Panasonic's My Home Screen 4.0 smart TV OS and supports integration with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

When can I buy it?



The Panasonic GZ1500 is going to be available in Australia from July.

What sizes will it come in?



In Australia, the GZ1500 will be available in a single size: 65-inches.

How much will it cost?

The Panasonic GZ1500 has an Australian price-tag of $5799.



Panasonic GZ1000 4K OLED TV

What is it?

The GZ1000 represents the most "affordable" end of Panasonic's 2019 OLED TV range. In terms of what you're losing out on here relative to the other OLEDs in the Panasonic line-up, you don't get the blade speaker found in the GZ1500 or the upward-firing speakers that the flagship GZ2000 offers.



That being said, you do still get the custom OLED screen & HCX PRO processor and the GZ1000 does support every HDR format (HDR, HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision) under the sun.

In terms of smart tech, the Panasonic GZ1000 runs on Panasonic's My Home Screen 4.0 smart TV OS and supports integration with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



When can I buy it?



The Panasonic GZ1000 will be available in Australia from July.

What sizes will it come in?



Panasonic's GZ1000 is available in two sizes: 55-inches or 65-inches.

How much will it cost?

The 55-inch Panasonic GZ1000 has an Australian price-tag of $3599. The larger size is more expensive at $5799.



Panasonic GX880 4K LCD LED TV

What is it?

Panasonic's top-of-the-line LED LCD TV for those who want a home entertainment experience that's a little larger in size than the company's OLED range - which caps out at 65-inches. The GX880 boasts the same HCX Pro processor found in the flagship GZ2000, a 200Hz motion smoothing, local dimming and a "4K HDR Game Mode" that promises to deliver a better console gaming experience.



In terms of HDR, the Panasonic GX880 supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+. As for smarts, the Panasonic GX880 runs on Panasonic's My Home Screen 4.0 smart TV OS and supports integration with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



When can I buy it?



The Panasonic GX880 will be available through Australian retail from July.

What sizes will it come in?



The Panasonic GX880 will come in a single size: 75-inches.

How much will it cost?

In Australia, the Panasonic GX880 is priced at $4999.



Panasonic GX850 Series 4K Ultra HD IPS LCD LED TV

What is it?

Panasonic's middle-of-the-road, mainstream-focused 4K TV. It boasts the same 200Hz Super Bright Panel Plus and local dimming found in the GX880 but opts for a slightly-different Switch Pedestal design when it comes to the stand.



The key here is the screen size. There isn't a huge different in picture quality between this and GX880 but the latter comes in a much bigger 75-inch size. In terms of HDR, the Panasonic GX850 supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+.

As for smarts, the Panasonic GX850 runs on Panasonic's My Home Screen 4.0 smart TV OS and supports integration with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

When can I buy it?



The Panasonic GX850 4K TV will be available in Australia from July.

What sizes will it come in?



The Panasonic GX850 comes in two sizes: 65-inches and 55-inches.

How much will it cost?

In Australia, pricing for the Panasonic GX850 starts at $1899 for then smaller model.



Panasonic GX800 Series 4K Ultra HD IPS LCD LED TV

What is it?

The Panasonic GX800 represents the dividing line between the TVs that Panasonic consider Premium LCD LED and those they don't. It's a 4K TV that features the same Super Bright Panel Plus and local dimming found in its premium siblings. It also features a few practical integrations like a Twin HD tuner and Panasonic's Switch Pedestal stand. It also runs on the same My Home Screen 4.0 smart TV OS and packs in the same level of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration.



In terms of what you don't get: the Panasonic GX800 doesn't offer the same smarter, enhanced, Local Dimming Pro tech found in the more expensive GX850. In terms of HDR, the Panasonic GX800 supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+.



When can I buy it?



The Panasonic GX800 is available through Australian retail now.

What sizes will it come in?



Stop me if this next bit sounds familiar but the Panasonic GX800 arrives in two sizes: 65-inches and 55-inches.

How much will it cost?

Pricing for the Panasonic GX800 starts at $1749. The 65-inch GX800 is $2399.



Panasonic GX740 Series 4K Ultra HD IPS LED LCD

What is it?

The Panasonic GX740 is the cheapest TV in Panasonic's lineup to support pretty much every HDR standard out there. It'll handle HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG and Panasonic's own HLG Photo format. Like the GX800, it's a 4K TV that runs on Panasonic's My Home Screen 4.0 smart TV platform and features a Super Bright Panel Plus and the same Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration found in many of the pricier Panasonic options.



When can I buy it?



The Panasonic GX740 is available through Australian retail now.

What sizes will it come in?



The Panasonic GX740 comes in two sizes: 55-inches and 65-inches.

How much will it cost?

The larger Panasonic GX740 is priced at $2099. The smaller Panasonic GX740 is priced at $1549.



Panasonic GX600 Series 4K Ultra HD IPS LED LCD

What is it?

The Panasonic GX600 is the bottom-end of the company's 2019 AV line-up. It's the most affordable TV that the company are selling but it also comes without any of the fancy bells and whistles you can find in the more-expensive alternatives. It's still 4K. It doesn't feature the latest version of Panasonic's My Home Screen 4.0 smart TV OS.



The Panasonic GX600 doesn't offer HDR10+ or Dolby Vision. It does support HDR10 and Panasonic's HLG Photo format. It's still got a Super Bright Panel and Panasonic Switch Pedestal stand. If those are compromises you're willing to make, it might be worth taking a look at. In some ways, the GX600 is running against the cheap run-out 4K TVs offloaded by the likes of ALDI and Kogan and, in a lot of ways, it probably comes off on the better end of that comparison.



When can I buy it?



The Panasonic GX600 is available in Australian retail now.

What sizes will it come in?



The Panasonic GX600 comes in four sizes: 65-inches, 55-inches, 49-inches and 43-inches.

How much will it cost?



Pricing for the Panasonic GX600 starts at $999.

