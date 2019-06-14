Jabra try to reinvent the modern meeting room with new PanaCast plug-and-play solution

Jabra have debuted a nifty and new intelligent conferencing product for businesses: the Jabra PanaCast.

Billed by the company as "the world's first smart panoramic-4K plug-and-play video solution", the PanaCast boasts a 180-degree panoramic camera array that stitches together 4K video from a trio of 13-megapixel camera in real time using the built-in Jabra PanaCast Vision Processor.



The PanaCast also features what Jabra are calling intelligent zoom. This will autonomously and continuously optimize the FOV to include everyone in the frame.

“We want to challenge the market in both video and audio solutions with a solution that offers the best in audio, video and data. And the first responses are promising: users report a four-time growth in video-based meetings and a nearly 20 per cent reduction in meeting duration,” Jabra CEO René Svendsen-Tune said.

Better still, Jabra say that the setup here is as easy as these things get. There's no software required and only a single USB cable in the mix.



The PanaCast comes ready to play nice with most video conference and collaboration platforms out there, including Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, Cisco WebEx, Slack, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, Unify Circuit, BlueJeans and more.



The Jabra PanaCast will be available from the end of August 2019. Jabra say that Australian pricing will be announced closer to then.

