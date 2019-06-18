Huawei laptops quietly return to the Microsoft Store, though the federal ban remains in place

The Matebook X Pro, the Huawei Matebook D, and the Huawei Matebook 13 are all available once again.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

In May, Huawei laptops mysteriously vanished from the Microsoft online store without explanation. Now, in mid-June, they've returned.

Microsoft now lists the Matebook X Pro laptop, the Huawei Matebook D, and the Huawei Matebook 13 53010F. All seem to be available, though a version of the Matebook X Pro with a Core i5 and a 256GB SSD is listed as out of stock. (A version with a Core i7 is available.) To date, Microsoft has yet to comment on its relationship with Huawei or the sales (or lack thereof) of its products. 

It's never been exactly clear how American technology companies are treating Huawei. Fueled by a Trump Administration executive order, Huawei, a leading global smartphone maker, faces being cut off by Android OS supplier Google and other component vendors, including Intel, Microsoft, and Qualcomm. Microsoft, as a supplier to Huawei of Windows updates and other security features, has yet to comment publicly on whether it's enforcing the ban.

Even executives at leading technology companies have been close-mouthed, including AMD chief executive Lisa Su, who said last month at Computex that the company was "abiding by the U.S. regulations." Su never actually confirmed that AMD was suspending sales of its components to Huawei. (Though Huawei is still banned from buying U.S. technology, it has a 90-day reprieve from the Department of Commerce to service existing users dating back to May.)

Though Best Buy has stopped selling Huawei phones and laptops, Amazon has not. Like other vendors, Amazon has not commented on its decision.

Huawei reportedly canceled the launch of a laptop at CES Asia following the Trump order, The Information reported. A Wall Street Journal report claims that Huawei could suffer as much as a $30 billion hit from the Trump administration's decision. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?