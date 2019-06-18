Creative launch a soundbar for desktop PCs

(PC World) on

Creative Technologies are looking to carve out a new niche for themselves with the Stage Air soundbar.

Just 16-inches long, the mini-soundbar is designed to be used with desktop PCs. It features 2 custom-tuned full-range drivers plus an oversized radiator (which handles the bass). It's also got a built in battery that allows it to be used with no strings attached for around six hours.

Though designed to be paired up with a desktop PC, the Stage Air relies on Bluetooth - which means it should work with just about anything from tablets to games consoles to TVs.

“The Stage Series boosts the audio performance of stock PC and TV systems as well as gaming consoles through minimum fuss, cost-effectiveness and polished small form factor, compared with conventional 2.0 sound systems. This is especially ideal for users who want uncluttered desktops and homes. It's the perfect solution for those looking for that extra ‘oomph' when listening to music, watching movies or gaming at home,” said Low Long Chye, General Manager at Creative.

According to Lorant Corba, National Sales Manager for Pacificomm (who distribute Creative in Australia and New Zealand), “Creative is carving out a new direction for computer speakers with a range of under-monitor soundbars that include the flagship BlasterX Katana, and now the more affordable Stage AIR."

In Australia, you'll be able to find the Creative Stage Air for a recommended retail price of $79.

Creative say it's available from today through Umart, mWave, Centrecom, Scorptec, Computer Alliance, MSY and Harvey Norman. It'll also come to JB Hi-Fi from July.

Fergus Halliday
