Optus doles out a double data deal in time for EOFY

Optus is closing out the financial year by doubling data inclusions on selected mobile plans.

Up until the offer expires on the 30th of June, those who signup for the telco's $40 and $50 SIM-only plans will net themselves a veritable ton of bonus data.



The $40 My Plan Plus gets you 50GB, unlimited standard national talk & text, up to 400 standard international minutes (from Australia to 35 selected countries) plus the usual extras like Optus Sport, National Geographic and free music streaming (via Google Play Music, iHeartRADIO and Spotify).



The $50 My Plan Plus scores you all of the above plus whopping 100GB of data per month, unlimited standard national and international talk & text and 4GB of Roaming Data.



Both deals run up until the 30th of June.

