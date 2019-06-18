Optus doles out a double data deal in time for EOFY

Say that six times fast

(PC World) on

Optus is closing out the financial year by doubling data inclusions on selected mobile plans.

Up until the offer expires on the 30th of June, those who signup for the telco's $40 and $50 SIM-only plans will net themselves a veritable ton of bonus data.

The $40 My Plan Plus gets you 50GB, unlimited standard national talk & text, up to 400 standard international minutes (from Australia to 35 selected countries) plus the usual extras like Optus Sport, National Geographic and free music streaming (via Google Play Music, iHeartRADIO and Spotify).

The $50 My Plan Plus scores you all of the above plus whopping 100GB of data per month, unlimited standard national and international talk & text and 4GB of Roaming Data.

Both deals run up until the 30th of June.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags optusDeals

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?