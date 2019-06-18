We Got a Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay and Used It To Print Memes

It’s what any self-respecting journalist would do.

(PC World) on

Fujifilm Australia launched the Instax Mini LiPlay today, a hybrid instant camera capable of printing both photos taken on the device and from smartphones via a companion app.

Announced earlier this week and show at a local launch event in Sydney, the camera comes equipped with a 5-megapixel lens and 2.7-inch screen which lets you view photos before printing them. Gone are the days of praying to a higher power of your choosing that your photos would develop well.

In addition, the companion app for iOS/Android smartphones allows you to print your own images.

After leaving the event in Circular Quay, I decided to test the camera by taking a photo of the Harbour Bridge. It took me about 10 seconds to realise that the shutter button was actually on the front of the unit; while my hands are the right size to not get cramped in this position, it might pose a bit of a challenge for those with larger fingers.

Credit: Sarah Lewis | PC World AU

The unit’s printer uses the same film as other Instax cameras. My bridge photo looked good on the screen, but it took a few prints for the image to develop correctly. I’m not entirely sure whether it was the printer itself or user error, but it was a bit annoying.

Credit: Sarah Lewis | PC World AU

However, by far, the weirdest feature of this camera in general is the ability to record sound and embed it as a QR code - though you do have to upload the sound to the cloud by connecting the camera to the app. It’s pretty cool, don’t get me wrong, but completely unnecessary.

Credit: Sarah Lewis | PC World AU

The LiPlay companion app was simple to set up on my iPhone XR, with no registration required. As mentioned above, you can use the app to print your own images from your camera roll, and you can also use it as a remote shutter button.

It took less than 10 seconds to connect the camera via Bluetooth to my phone and within seconds, I had accomplished my ultimate goal: using this thing to print memes.

Don't let your memes be dreams, kids.Credit: Sarah Lewis | PC World AU
Don't let your memes be dreams, kids.

Sorry, Fujifilm. Please invite us back next time.

Anyhow, first impressions: while this isn’t something I would’ve bought for myself, it’s certainly a cool little piece of technology. The renaissance of instant photos is completely understandable - actually printing photos these days is so rare, so the novelty of printing and developing snippets of our lives is so much fun.

That being said, my only real gripe with the Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay is the position of the shutter button. I can sort of understand that maybe due to technical limitations, they couldn’t put it on the side, but it’s a little weird.

I had a lot of fun with this and I can’t wait to print even more memes.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay will be available instax mini LiPlay is available from today at a local RRP of AU$229.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Instant Camerasfujifilm

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Sarah Lewis

Sarah Lewis

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?