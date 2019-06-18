Telstra discount 90GB mobile plans ahead of EOFY

Credit: Dreamstime

Telstra is running a discount on their $90 Mobile BYO Plan, offering 90GBs of data for $69.



Available to both new and existing Telstra customers, the 12-month contract includes 90GB of data, 2GB of roaming data, and unlimited international talk and text to Bangladesh, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UK, USA and Vietnam.



You also get Telstra's usual "Peace of Mind" data - which gives you unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps and no excess usage fees in the (perhaps-unlikely) event that you do burn through all 90GBs of monthly data.

You can see how the plan compares to comparable offerings from Optus and Vodafone below:



Telstra haven't set an explicit end-date for the discount, so if you're looking to sign on - it might be worth doing so sooner rather than later.

