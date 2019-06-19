The PCI Express 6.0 specification is announced and due to arrive in 2021, with products to follow

The PCI SIG has announced the proposed specification, which has yet to be published.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: PCI-SIG

Time marches on, and so does the PCI Express standard. The PCI SIG pre-announced PCI Express 6.0 on Tuesday, scheduled to bring I/O transfer rates of 256 gigabytes per second (GBps) in a few years.

For I/O fans, the PCI Express standard is snarled at the intersection of the past, present and future. Less than a month ago, at Computex in Taipei, AMD announced that the X570 chipset and Ryzen 3800X would be the first to support PCI Express 4.0 and its 64GBps interface. The majority of PCs are stuck on PCI Express 3.0, with data transfers of 32GBps. (Here’s everything you need to know about PCI Express 4.0.) 

A few days later, the PCI Express 5.0 specification was published, supporting up to 128GBps. It’s too early to tell when products supporting that specification will arrive, though most likely they’ll arrive in 2020.

The PCI SIG’s pre-announcement of the PCI Express 6.0 standard includes a target date of 2021 for the release of the specification. Actual products based upon that spec would be expected to appear a year or so later. 

The PCI SIG is racing along at a pace somewhat akin to Moore’s Law for CPUs. The SIG is concerned with doubling I/O bandwidth every three years, meaning the SIG’s PCI Express standard has to keep up with and even exceed that. It took more than six years between PCI Express 3.0 (2010) and PCI Express 4.0 (late 2017), but the SIG now appears to be back on track. 

pci express 6.0 bandwidth PCI SIG

Technically, PCI Express 6.0 supports a 64 gigatransfer raw rate across a x16 configuration. It utilizes PAM-4 encoding, leveraging the existing 56G PAM-4 already in the industry. It includes low-latency forward error correction, too. More importantly, it’s also backward-compatible with previous PCIe specifications, as the previous specs have been, too. 

In all, PCI Express 6.0 isn’t something you’ll need to worry about, or covet, for a few years. But the groundwork is being laid. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?