The $300 Kano PC is designed to teach your kids what goes into a computer

The Kano PC is due in October.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Kano

Microsoft and Kano have launched the Kano PC, an Atom-powered laptop that’s designed to help kids understand what goes into building a computer. 

The $300 Kano PC will ship at the end of October, Kano said.

The Kano PC is designed to teach kids how to build a PC, with some basic explanations of the individual components that go into the modular tablet, as well as an explanation of what each component does. The thick tablet appears to be modular, so that kids will actually be able to connect some of the basic components themselves. 

Related software will also teach kids how to code, and connect to the Kano World online community, where kids can share code and finished projects. A trial version of Microsoft Office is also included.

Kano PC Kano

The Kano PC.

The Kano PC ships with Windows 10 in S Mode, which limits users to Office and apps from the Windows Store. It includes the Minecraft Education Edition for more after-hours educational fun. 

To be fair, this is more of an exercise for kids rather than a ”real” PC-building exercise like constructing a desktop. But applying thermal paste and arguing over which GPU pairs best with the latest Core i7 is something that can wait for another day.

Here are the specs:

  • Processor: Intel 1.44GHz Atom x5-Z8350
  • Memory: 4GB RAM DDR3L
  • Storage: 64GB (eMMC), upgradable via a microSD slot
  • Connectivity: 2x USB ports (1x 3.0, 1x 2.0), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 (low energy)
  • Video: 11.6” touchscreen. 1x HDMI port
  • Ports: HDMI, 3.5mm jack
  • Operating system: Windows 10 in S mode
  • Bundled software: How Computers Work, Make Art, Kano App, Paint 3D, Microsoft Teams, Kano Projects
  • Accessories: Keyboard, Cover

 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?