Apple recalls older MacBook Pro over fire risk

Credit: Dreamstime

Apple has issued a recall for a number of its older generation MacBook Pros due to a fire hazard.

The “voluntary” recall applies to 15-inch MacBook Pros with retina displays sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017.

In a notice issued on 21 June, Apple said the “limited” number of PCs contain a battery that “may overheat and pose a safety risk”, warning users to stop using the device if affected.

According to Product Safety Australia, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)’s information arm, the models have a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display and 2.2-2.5 GHz processors.

Specifically, the MacBooks are the ones with 256 GB-1 TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports and one HDMI port.

Customers can find out whether their model is included in the recall by checking the serial number on Apple’s website. Those with an affected MacBook Prso are now being offered a free battery replacement by Apple.

Eligible consumers are then able to pick from three different repair options: taking the device to an Apple-authorised service provider, to an Apple store via appointment or via mail service to an Apple Repair Centre.

In all cases, the devices will be sent to an Apple Repair Centre for service and may take up to two weeks to fix.

Both Product Safety Australia and Apple added that the recall does not affect other MacBook Pro models.

Apple also noted that the recall program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the 15-inch MacBook Pro.