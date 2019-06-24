Amazon turn the page on second-gen Kindle Oasis

(PC World) on

Amazon have launched the third iteration of their top-of-the-line e-reader.

The new Kindle Oasis features the same 7-inch, 300ppi e-ink display and water (IPX8) and drop resistance found in the previous model. The key difference here comes down to a new color adjustable front-light that allows for the warmth of the display to change over time.

Amazon claim that this feature allows users to "transition easily from daytime to a comfortable night-time reading experience". You can also schedule the screen warmth to update automatically with the rising and setting of the sun.

Overall, It doesn't sound like this feature will radically change the everyday reading experience but it does seem like a natural fit for the luxury-laden e-reader. After all, the Oasis isn't just any e-reader - it's more-or-less Amazon's vision for customers who want the best e-reader money can buy.

According to Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices, “Kindle is designed to create a sanctuary reading experience, and the all-new Kindle Oasis exemplifies this—whether you’re reading poolside on vacation or in in the comfort of your bed.”

The third-generation Amazon Kindle Oasis will start shipping from July 24 and is available for pre-order today through Amazon directly.

Pricing sees the 8GB model come in at $399 while the 32GB (Wi-Fi) version weighs in at $449. 

Amazon say the new Kindle Oasis will also be available through JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks in Australia and Noel Leeming in New Zealand.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonkindleKindle Oasis

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Win pair of MOMENTUM True Wireless

Three PC World readers will be in the running to take home a pair of MOMENTUM True Wireless which are meticulously crafted with every fine listening detail considered. *T&C's Apply

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?