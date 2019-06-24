Amazon turn the page on second-gen Kindle Oasis

Amazon have launched the third iteration of their top-of-the-line e-reader.

The new Kindle Oasis features the same 7-inch, 300ppi e-ink display and water (IPX8) and drop resistance found in the previous model. The key difference here comes down to a new color adjustable front-light that allows for the warmth of the display to change over time.



Amazon claim that this feature allows users to "transition easily from daytime to a comfortable night-time reading experience". You can also schedule the screen warmth to update automatically with the rising and setting of the sun.



Overall, It doesn't sound like this feature will radically change the everyday reading experience but it does seem like a natural fit for the luxury-laden e-reader. After all, the Oasis isn't just any e-reader - it's more-or-less Amazon's vision for customers who want the best e-reader money can buy.



According to Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices, “Kindle is designed to create a sanctuary reading experience, and the all-new Kindle Oasis exemplifies this—whether you’re reading poolside on vacation or in in the comfort of your bed.”



The third-generation Amazon Kindle Oasis will start shipping from July 24 and is available for pre-order today through Amazon directly.



Pricing sees the 8GB model come in at $399 while the 32GB (Wi-Fi) version weighs in at $449.



Amazon say the new Kindle Oasis will also be available through JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks in Australia and Noel Leeming in New Zealand.