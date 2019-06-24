Ecovacs are now selling a robot vacuum cleaner for less than $500

(PC World) on

Ecovac's new Deebot 710 might not be their brightest vacuum cleaning bot but it's certainly their cheapest.

The Deebot 710 features the same Smart Navi 2.0 tech found in more expensive models. Setup using the Ecovacs Home App, you can easily plug it into a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa-powered smart home. You can tell it to clean on command or schedule it in advance and Ecovacs claim the Deebot 710 is smart enough to avoid bumping into furniture or falling down stairs.

In terms of what you don't get, the Deebot 710 lacks the mopping capabilities of the Ozmo and also the virtual-mapping tech. Still, if you're looking for a robot vacuum that doesn't break the bank, this is pretty much as cheap as these things get.

“We are constantly striving to provide efficient, intelligent and powerful household cleaning solutions that meet and exceed the needs of consumers. This is especially important in a market such as Australia given the growth in smart home adoption and our desire to free up as much time as possible from otherwise thankless chores,” said Karen Powell, Head of Australia and New Zealand for Ecovacs.

“With the new DEEBOT 710, we've been able to combine our latest mapping technology, with adjustable suction power and connectivity with smart devices so that users can enjoy an easy-to-use and comprehensive cleaning experience. To be able to deliver all of this for under $500 is particularly exciting.”

The Deebot 710 is available now for $499 on eBay. Ecovacs say it'll be coming to Amazon Australian in the near future.

Tags Ecovacs

Fergus Halliday
