Australian resellers adopt Huawei's bestselling Watch GT

(PC World) on

Amidst continued controversy, Huawei have doubled down on the premium smartwatch space - talking up sales figures and the new 46mm Active Edition and 42mm Elegant Edition versions of their Watch GT smartwatch.

The new watches feel a slightly retooled design but the same ultra-long battery life, heart-rate and sleep tracking and spots modes. The Watch GT Elegant also features a smaller battery that offers 1-week of usage versus the 2-weeks found in the mainline model.

Unfortunately, there's no word on whether either will be coming to Australia as of yet.

In the meantime, however, online resellers like Kogan, MobileCiti and Bnext have begun selling the previous Watch GT and Watch GT Sport. Local pricing does appear to vary but expect to pay between $349 and $399 for either.

Huawei claim that they've sold two million Watch GTs since it launched last October, increasing their market share and putting them into contention as the world's third largest wearable vendor.

Launched locally earlier this year as a pack-in for the Mate 20 Pro, we came away mixed from the original Watch GT. We loved the battery life but that was almost the only thing endearing about it.

In our full review, we said that "The Huawei Watch GT has a unique hook but, beyond that, it feels more like an afterthought than a must-have in its own right."

The Huawei Watch GT is available to purchase now through Kogan, MobileCiti and Bnext.

Tags HuaweiWatch GT

Fergus Halliday
