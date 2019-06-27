Verizon’s $40-a-month Visible service is lifting its 5Mbps speed cap to welcome the Google Pixel 3a

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Verizon’s Visible phone service is a great option for people who don’t want to spend a bundle on their bill every month, but its $40-a-month hook has always come with a catch: Data speeds are capped at 5Mbps, which is painfully slow when trying to streams videos or games on the go.

Beginning today, Visible is lifting that cap for a limited time. It’s not clear exactly how long the promotion will last—Visible says the offering will be determined “as we learn more about member needs”—but both new and current members can take advantage of it. Visible says new members need only restart their phones to take advantage of the uncapped speeds.

Visible has also announced that the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be joining its network, which already includes the iPhone (6 and later), Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, and the ZTE-made Visible R2. Additionally, Visible said Google’s phones will be available for purchase through the carrier’s site in the coming weeks.

