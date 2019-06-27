Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicks off with a Grand Prix and some of the best deals in years

Credit: IDG / Hayden Dingman

These days, there are plenty of ways to score video games for cheap. Seems like there’s a new sale every week or two, not to mention the various subscription services and Epic’s penchant for giving away freebies. But the Steam Summer Sale is an institution, damn it, and I still get a bit excited when it rolls around again.

If that applies to you as well, then good news: The Steam Summer Sale has rolled around again. The 2019 edition arrives replete with the Steam Grand Prix, a racing-themed minigame that tasks you with joining a team—Pig, Hare, Cockatiel, Tortoise, or Corgi—that will award points based on how much you buy and for completing certain quests. The “Best Drivers” will apparently be given free games from their Wishlist, so be sure that’s in order if you plan to partake.

Meta-activity aside though, the sale is also simply a good time to pick up games. The deals haven’t been quite as steep in recent years, but I’m seeing some pretty good discounts featured on the main page today. Devil May Cry 5 is marked down to $40, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is 50% off, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is 94% off and nets you two full games for $6, XCOM 2 is $15, Moss is at its lowest-ever price at $20, and so is Two Point Hospital which is down to $17.50.

It’s one of the better Steam sales I’ve seen in recent memory, perhaps a sign Steam’s feeling the heat from the Epic Games Store—or maybe it’s just a lucky coincidence. Either way, you and your wallet are the winners here. The sale runs from now through July 9, and since Valve still hasn’t brought back Flash Sales or Daily Deals you’re safe to buy everything today or wait until the last minute. No need to keep checking back, though we might dig deeper to try and find some more hidden deals later this week. Have fun filling out your backlog.