Alcatel deal out a trio of dirt-cheap smartphones

Alcatel has announced three new handsets for the buyers on a budget.

The headline act here is the new Alcatel 3. Picking up where last year's Alcatel 3V left off, the new smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 439 chipset, 3500mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD) and a 5.9-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch. On the back, the Alcatel 3 rocks a dual-lens camera (13-megapixel + 5-megapixel) to match the 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.



The device also features a fingerprint sensor and 2D face unlock.



In Australia, the Alcatel 3 will be available for AU$279 via Amazon and Officeworks from July.

Credit: Alcatel

Then you've got the new Alcatel 1s and Alcatel 1x.



The Alcatel 1s is being pitched as the most affordable of the three devices. It features a 5.5-inch display, Spreadtrum SC9863A processor, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, 3060mAh battery plus a dual-lens rear camera (13-megapixel + 2-megapixel with single LED flash) and 5-megapixel selfie cam. It boasts a fingerprint sensor but no support for Face Unlock.



Where the Alcatel 3 and Alcatel 1x both run on Android Oreo, the Alcatel 1s is powered by the more recent Android Pie.

In Australia, the Alcatel 1s will be available through Amazon from AU$179 in July.

Last but not least: the Alcatel 1x. It runs on a MT6739 MediaTek processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a 3000mAh battery. It's also got a dual-lens camera (13MP + 2MP with depth sensor and single LED flash) that supports bokeh photography, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a 2D face unlock functionality.



The Alcatel 1x (2019) will be available for AU$199 from Amazon and Officeworks in July.



