Design guru Jony Ive to leave Apple

Ive will create his own design company, with Apple as a client

Apple has announced that Sir Jony Ive, the company’s chief design officer, is leaving the company.

Ive will be forming his own design company, of which Apple will be a client.

“After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer,” said Ive in a statement released by Apple. “Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple’s history,”

Leading Apple’s design teams now are Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design. Both will report to Apple COO Jeff Williams.

“Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple’s revival cannot be overstated, from 1998’s groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“Apple will continue to benefit from Jony’s talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built.

"After so many years working closely together, I’m happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future.”

