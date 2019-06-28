Amazon ramp up pre-Prime Day fanfare with Twitch tournaments

Prime Day 2019 is just around the corner and Amazon are keen to build excitement for what will likely be their biggest annual sales event outside of Black Friday. Specifically, they're looking to drive attention to the gaming component of the package - Twitch Prime - by partnering up with Electronic Arts on a set of promotions and events.



“This summer, we’re kicking off Prime Day in a big way, with in-game loot from Apex Legends and EA SPORTS, and Twitch Prime Crown Cup events in London and Las Vegas.” said Ethan Evans, VP, Twitch Prime.



On the 3rd of July, Amazon Prime members will nab themselves an exclusive legend and weapon skin for Apex Legends. This DLC giveaway will be followed by three additional Apex Legends skins and bonus content for EA sports titles over the course of July and August.



“It’s all part of our mission to make Twitch Prime one of the best deals in gaming, with monthly gaming content plus all the other benefits of Prime. We hope our members are going to love all the Prime Day content as much as we do, and we can’t wait to see everyone online for the Twitch Prime Crown Cup tournaments," Evans says.



Then, on 13 July, Twitch is inviting a cadre of celebrities, streamers and Prime members for this year's Twitch Prime Crown Cup tournaments. Taking place in Las Vegas and London, the tournaments will feature both Apex Legends and a as-of-yet unspecified EA SPORTS game.



Prime members in Las Vegas will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jump into the game to face off against their celebrity of choice in Apex Legends. Meanwhile, London attendees will bear witness as celebrities including Olympic gold medalist Sir Mo Farah, footballer Thierry Henry and street skateboarder Leticia Bufoni compete against each other in the as-of-yet unspecified EA SPORTS title.



Those who can't attend either event will be to watch live on twitch.tv/twitchprime, (starting at 3 a.m. AEST).













