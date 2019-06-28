The Full Nerd special episode: AMD dives deeper into Ryzen 3000 and Radeon RX 5700

In this special episode of The Full Nerd, AMD's Scott Herkelman and Robert Hallock drop by to discuss the new hotness on the horizon.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, and Dan Masaoka are joined by AMD to dive deep into all things Radeon 3000 and Radeon RX 5700 ahead of their July 7 launch! Scott Herkelman, vice president of Radeon gaming, and Ryzen senior technical marketing manager Rob Hallock swung by the PCWorld offices to answer our (and your) burning questions.

Because the parts aren’t out yet, we couldn’t get nitty-gritty over unreleased performance details. But Scott and Rob weren’t shy about shedding light on all sorts of interesting topics, including:

Will Ryzen 3000 CPUs perform similarly on older motherboards?

How the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT benefit from being the first PCIe 4.0 graphics cards (and what it means for multi-GPU CrossFire setups)

Why Ryzen 3000 APUs are built using the 12nm process, instead of 7nm

What are AMD’s ray tracing plans? Why is it going to be on next-gen consoles, but not these new “Navi” GPUs?

Why AMD calls Ryzen 3000’s massive L3 cache “Gamer cache”

The reason Radeon RX 5700 GPUs pack GDDR6 memory instead of HBM2

What’s up with Threadripper?

…and a whole lot more. Bonus: Toward the end, Gordon asks how Scott and Rob feel about the allegedly leaked Intel internal memo discussing AMD’s strong competitive position. Listen to the response, sure, but be sure to check out the look they exchange while the question’s being asked for the real answer.

