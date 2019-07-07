Nokia sharpen their sub-$300 offering with new Nokia 4.2

(PC World) on

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2

Announced at this year's Mobile World Congress, the new budget-friendly Nokia 4.2 will be available in Australia as of this week.

The Nokia 4.2 rocks a 5.7-inch LCD display, Android 9 Pie software, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, either 2GB or 3GB of RAM, either 16GB or 32GB of on-board storage, a 3000mAh battery, MicroSD slot and a dual-lens rear camera (13-megapixel + 2-megapixel). It's also got a pretty similar 'sculpted glass' look to more expensive Nokia phones, a fingerprint sensor on the back plus a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

In terms of what it's competing against, the Nokia 4.2's biggest rivals are likely to be the Samsung Galaxy A20 and the Alcatel 3 - both of which feature larger displays. However, if HMD's efforts in the mid-tier are any indication, the biggest thing that the Nokia 4.2 is probably going to offer over its competition is a cleaner user experience.

That being said, we'll have to wait until our review to render a verdict. Stay tuned.

In Australia, the Nokia 4.2 will be available in two colors - Pink Sand and Black - from the 4th of July through JB Hi-Fi and Big W for a recommended retail price of $299. It'll also be available through Pennytel.

Fergus Halliday
