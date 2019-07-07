LG claps back at Panasonic with transparent OLED

LG's transparent OLED Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

Hot on the heels of Panasonic's lifestyle-focused transparent OLED TV, LG are now looking to offer their own take on the technology - but don't expect to see it in JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman anytime soon.



Shown off at their recent Oz Connect 2019 showcase, LG are now selling a range of unique transparent displays to their digital signage customers. Some of these display solutions are based around LED, others use OLED - similar to the prototype that Panasonic brought to a recent Sydney AV showcase.



It's common knowledge that Panasonic (and others) source the OLED panels in their consumer TVs from LG, so it's not a huge surprise that LG is the source for their transparent OLED as well. However, somewhat-surprisingly, it sounds like this unique application of OLED is only going to be on offer to digital signage specialist dealers for now.



Angus Jones, head of marketing for LG Australia, told PC World that "at this point, we do not see this as a consumer application. We see this is as a commercial application."

According to Russ Prendergast, Marketing Manager for Commercial Displays at LG Electronics Australia, "digital displays have become a critical component for all kinds of businesses, however the way in which we’re looking to interact with visual tools is changing. The innovative B2B technologies that we’re showcasing today open up creative new opportunities for the way we display communications visually and digitally.”



Still, Jones comments run against the tone set by Panasonic. The home entertainment company recently showed off a transparent smart OLED prototype pitched as their challenger to LG's rollable OLED R - a TV that can literally disappear when not in use - and Samsung have also been talking about transparent screens as far back as 2010.



LG might only be looking to sell this technology to its business customers for now but as long as they're the only game in town with a rollable screen, their rivals are going to look for new and inventive ways to close the gap and look towards things like transparent OLED. Whether or not they'll be successful feels like another question entirely.

